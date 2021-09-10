CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) is Pragma Gestao DE Patrimonio Ltd.’s 4th Largest Position

Pragma Gestao DE Patrimonio Ltd. trimmed its position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. CDW comprises approximately 7.6% of Pragma Gestao DE Patrimonio Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Pragma Gestao DE Patrimonio Ltd. owned about 0.07% of CDW worth $17,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CDW. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in CDW during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CDW by 322.4% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of CDW by 213.7% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 367 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CDW during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of CDW during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 93.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.39, for a total transaction of $667,726.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,135 shares in the company, valued at $8,667,672.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christine A. Leahy sold 85,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.98, for a total value of $16,166,483.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 95,746 shares of company stock valued at $17,993,133. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

CDW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on CDW from $190.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on CDW from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.33.

NASDAQ:CDW opened at $200.05 on Friday. CDW Co. has a twelve month low of $105.87 and a twelve month high of $203.82. The company has a market cap of $27.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.22. CDW had a return on equity of 87.83% and a net margin of 4.76%. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.43%.

About CDW

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

