CEEK VR (CEEK) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $351,609.00

CEEK VR (CURRENCY:CEEK) traded down 19.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 10th. CEEK VR has a total market capitalization of $11.78 million and approximately $351,609.00 worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, CEEK VR has traded down 26.3% against the US dollar. One CEEK VR coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0161 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CEEK VR Profile

CEEK is a coin. It was first traded on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 732,545,460 coins. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io . CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR is a hardware and software developer and distributor of Virtual Reality experiences. It provides several channels of VR content using the CEEK Virtual Reality Platform and its patented headsets. CEEK is now extending the reach of events to a global audience, allowing entertainers to sell digital tickets and merchandise for a VR-based experience. CEEK allows artists to use Celeberity Coin Mint, where unique custom tokens are created as event tickets. The CEEK token is an ERC20 token based on Ethereum and acts as an incentive layer where users can earn tokens by minting Celebrity Coins, creting digital merchandise and creating curated “CEEKER demand” lists. “

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

