Ceera Investments LLC Buys 16,169 Shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MSD)

Ceera Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MSD) by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 134,196 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,169 shares during the quarter. Ceera Investments LLC owned 0.66% of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund worth $1,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 36,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 8,837 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 3,599 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 72,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 6,297 shares during the period. Finally, WESCAP Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. now owns 86,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the period. 35.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MSD stock opened at $9.65 on Friday. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.35 and a twelve month high of $9.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.26.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund Profile

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in debt securities of government and government-related issuers, of entities organized to restructure outstanding debt of such issuers and debt securities of corporate issuers in or organized under the laws of emerging countries.

