Celer Network Hits Market Capitalization of $329.21 Million (CELR)

Celer Network (CURRENCY:CELR) traded 11.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. Celer Network has a total market capitalization of $329.21 million and approximately $179.79 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Celer Network has traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Celer Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0573 or 0.00000127 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002212 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.73 or 0.00059140 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $74.08 or 0.00163895 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002881 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002212 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00014217 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000383 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.55 or 0.00043246 BTC.

Celer Network Profile

Celer Network is a coin. It was first traded on March 19th, 2019. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,748,480,630 coins. Celer Network’s official message board is medium.com/celer-network . Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @CelerNetwork . Celer Network’s official website is www.celer.network/#

According to CryptoCompare, “Celer Network is a leading layer-2 scaling platform that aims to enable fast, easy and secure off-chain transactions for not only payment transactions, but also generalized off-chain smart contract. It enables everyone to quickly build, operate, and use highly scalable decentralized applications through innovations in off-chain scaling techniques and incentive-aligned crypto-economics. “

