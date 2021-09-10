Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $74.18 Million

Equities analysts predict that Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) will report $74.18 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Celsius’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $68.21 million to $80.15 million. Celsius reported sales of $36.84 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 101.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Celsius will report full-year sales of $261.08 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $250.82 million to $271.35 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $407.13 million, with estimates ranging from $350.56 million to $463.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Celsius.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. Celsius had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 5.84%. The business had revenue of $65.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.67 million.

CELH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Celsius from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Celsius in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Celsius from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Celsius has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.50.

NASDAQ:CELH opened at $87.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 626.00 and a beta of 2.14. Celsius has a 52-week low of $18.71 and a 52-week high of $90.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.47 and a 200 day moving average of $63.23.

In related news, CEO John Fieldly sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $9,375,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,252 shares in the company, valued at $17,828,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carl Desantis sold 2,928,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $183,019,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,226,341 shares of company stock valued at $201,646,313. 13.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Celsius during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Celsius in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Celsius in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Celsius by 100.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Celsius by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 41.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Celsius Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of calorie-burning beverages. It offers flavors including grapefruit, cucumber lime, orange pomegranate, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

