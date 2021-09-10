Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) PT Raised to $100.00

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Roth Capital from $85.00 to $100.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.87% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on CELH. Zacks Investment Research raised Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. B. Riley increased their target price on Celsius from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Celsius from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Get Celsius alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CELH opened at $88.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.40. Celsius has a 52 week low of $18.71 and a 52 week high of $90.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of 626.00 and a beta of 2.14.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. Celsius had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 5.84%. The company had revenue of $65.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.67 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Celsius will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Celsius news, major shareholder Carl Desantis sold 2,928,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $183,019,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Fieldly sold 150,000 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $9,375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 285,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,828,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,226,341 shares of company stock worth $201,646,313. Corporate insiders own 13.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Celsius during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Celsius during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Celsius during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 100.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 500.0% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 41.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Celsius

Celsius Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of calorie-burning beverages. It offers flavors including grapefruit, cucumber lime, orange pomegranate, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

Featured Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.