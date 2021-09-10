Centaurus Financial Inc. Grows Holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) by 979.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,210 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 136,298 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of FS KKR Capital worth $3,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 70.6% in the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 20,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 8,348 shares during the period. Kingfisher Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the second quarter valued at about $1,336,000. Beach Point Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 62.0% in the second quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 3,923,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,932 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 83.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,336,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,339 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 156.7% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 290,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,231,000 after purchasing an additional 177,444 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO William Balke Goebel purchased 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.92 per share, for a total transaction of $25,212.00. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,200.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Todd C. Builione purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.11 per share, with a total value of $115,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 23,940 shares of company stock worth $550,308 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

FSK stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.29. 10,664 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 735,600. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.28. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 1 year low of $14.22 and a 1 year high of $23.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.60.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.13. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 212.44% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The company had revenue of $206.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.75 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.16%. This is an increase from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is 87.27%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FSK shares. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.10.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment and finance company that invests primarily in the debt securities of private middle market U.S. companies. Its objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation.

