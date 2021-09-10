Centaurus Financial Inc. Grows Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,150 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,707 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $4,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,153,370 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $246,890,000 after purchasing an additional 9,912 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in The Boeing by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,017 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. 55I LLC increased its stake in shares of The Boeing by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 3,762 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $958,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 1,397.5% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 19,558 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,982,000 after acquiring an additional 18,252 shares during the period. 53.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BA. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of The Boeing from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a $265.00 target price on The Boeing in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $224.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on The Boeing from $304.00 to $267.52 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Boeing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $256.72.

Shares of NYSE:BA traded down $1.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $212.81. 182,332 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,394,348. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.93 and a beta of 1.61. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $141.58 and a 12 month high of $278.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $224.91 and a 200-day moving average of $235.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.23. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

