Centaurus Financial Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,785 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Markel were worth $4,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in Markel in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Markel in the second quarter worth $30,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Markel by 100.0% during the second quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. now owns 36 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Markel during the first quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Markel in the second quarter worth about $77,000. Institutional investors own 76.30% of the company’s stock.

MKL stock traded down $8.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $1,240.10. 145 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,368. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.70. Markel Co. has a 1 year low of $913.04 and a 1 year high of $1,288.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,238.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,198.14.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Markel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,304.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

In other Markel news, Director Anthony F. Markel sold 62 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,281.50, for a total transaction of $79,453.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Markel Company Profile

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

