Centaurus Financial Inc. Trims Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Centaurus Financial Inc. trimmed its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,592 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 128 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Interstate Bank purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth approximately $8,822,000. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth $1,054,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its stake in Alphabet by 43.0% in the first quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 13,016 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,846,000 after purchasing an additional 3,917 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.7% in the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 5,405 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,198,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 64.7% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,333 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,304,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,000.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,950.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,821.21.

GOOGL traded up $16.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2,887.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,525,414. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,701.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,406.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.31, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,402.15 and a twelve month high of $2,925.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The company had revenue of $50.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.07 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $10.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Story: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.