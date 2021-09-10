Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Stock Position Lifted by Sivik Global Healthcare LLC

Sivik Global Healthcare LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 12.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 140,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Centene comprises approximately 2.0% of Sivik Global Healthcare LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $10,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centene in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Centene in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Centene by 800.0% in the 1st quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Centene by 166.7% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 228.0% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Brent D. Layton sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Orlando Ayala sold 9,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $655,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,366 shares of company stock valued at $3,005,920 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Centene from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Centene in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Centene from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Centene from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.24.

NYSE CNC traded down $1.61 on Friday, reaching $60.35. 131,795 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,741,526. The firm has a market cap of $35.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.10. Centene Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.60 and a fifty-two week high of $75.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $31.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.11 billion. Centene had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

