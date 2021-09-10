Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) Price Target Raised to C$12.00

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 36.83% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a C$11.00 price target on shares of Centerra Gold in a report on Friday, July 9th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Centerra Gold to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. CSFB increased their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold to C$10.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$10.93.

CG stock traded down C$0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$8.77. The company had a trading volume of 232,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 808,987. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 5.68 and a quick ratio of 4.58. Centerra Gold has a 1 year low of C$8.21 and a 1 year high of C$17.35. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.60 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$9.41 and a 200-day moving average price of C$10.40.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.

