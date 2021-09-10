Centrality Price Reaches $0.0731 (CENNZ)

Centrality (CURRENCY:CENNZ) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 10th. Centrality has a total market cap of $87.72 million and approximately $1.48 million worth of Centrality was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Centrality coin can now be bought for $0.0731 or 0.00000160 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Centrality has traded 8.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002183 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.05 or 0.00059025 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002986 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.76 or 0.00158782 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00014436 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002182 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000387 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.94 or 0.00043520 BTC.

About Centrality

Centrality (CRYPTO:CENNZ) is a coin. It launched on January 9th, 2018. Centrality’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins. Centrality’s official Twitter account is @centralityai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Centrality is www.centrality.ai . The official message board for Centrality is medium.com/centrality

According to CryptoCompare, “Centrality is a Blockchain incubator designed to help users' applications being scaled. It is a decentralized mechanism that provides users with 12 months access to Centrality platform and components as well as an office space at Crypto-Hill, co-located with Centrality, with up to 6 months' rent-free. Centrality Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by Centrality. It is used as a medium of exchange value within the platform. The CENNZ concedes users the access to Centrality related services and can be used to pay monthly access fees to Dapps issuers. “

Buying and Selling Centrality

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrality directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centrality should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Centrality using one of the exchanges listed above.

