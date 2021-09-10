Centric Swap (CNS) Price Reaches $0.0002 on Top Exchanges

Centric Swap (CURRENCY:CNS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 10th. In the last week, Centric Swap has traded down 3.9% against the dollar. Centric Swap has a market capitalization of $642,903.05 and approximately $242,903.00 worth of Centric Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Centric Swap coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002167 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002359 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.96 or 0.00067064 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.95 or 0.00127690 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.32 or 0.00189142 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,316.49 or 1.00321318 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,380.36 or 0.07321835 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002991 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $399.02 or 0.00864282 BTC.

About Centric Swap

Centric Swap’s total supply is 3,977,658,038 coins. Centric Swap’s official Twitter account is @JoinCentricApp

According to CryptoCompare, “In the Centric economy, there are two currencies, Centric Cash and Centric Rise. Each currency serves a different purpose. Centric Cash (CNS) provides liquidity, facilitating the flow of capital in and out of the economy. Centric Rise (CNR) is a store of value used within the economy. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centric Swap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centric Swap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Centric Swap using one of the exchanges listed above.

