Chain Guardians Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $6.16 Million (CGG)

Chain Guardians (CURRENCY:CGG) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. Chain Guardians has a total market capitalization of $31.83 million and approximately $6.16 million worth of Chain Guardians was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chain Guardians coin can now be bought for $1.09 or 0.00002410 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Chain Guardians has traded 23.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Chain Guardians alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002217 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.49 or 0.00058702 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.89 or 0.00168188 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002887 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00014377 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002216 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000382 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.15 or 0.00042452 BTC.

Chain Guardians Profile

Chain Guardians (CRYPTO:CGG) is a coin. Its launch date was March 5th, 2021. Chain Guardians’ total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,277,799 coins. Chain Guardians’ official Twitter account is @chain_guardians

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainGuardians is a platform that combines traditional gaming concepts with blockchain technologies to enable player-driven economies. Within the ChainGuardians ecosystem, players are able to participate in the free-to-play NFT Mining Platform and Role-Playing Game; both of which allow players to earn income, turning their time and energy into tangible rewards. “

Chain Guardians Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chain Guardians directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chain Guardians should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chain Guardians using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Chain Guardians Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chain Guardians and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.