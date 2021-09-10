ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $41.49 Million

Brokerages forecast that ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) will post $41.49 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for ChannelAdvisor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $41.38 million to $41.60 million. ChannelAdvisor posted sales of $35.29 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 17.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that ChannelAdvisor will report full-year sales of $165.66 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $165.10 million to $166.23 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $180.54 million, with estimates ranging from $178.30 million to $182.77 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for ChannelAdvisor.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.17. ChannelAdvisor had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The company had revenue of $41.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. ChannelAdvisor’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ChannelAdvisor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th.

Shares of ECOM opened at $25.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $764.62 million, a PE ratio of 39.43 and a beta of 0.82. ChannelAdvisor has a fifty-two week low of $12.94 and a fifty-two week high of $28.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.89.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 0.5% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,311,019 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,425,000 after acquiring an additional 11,776 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 5.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,094,540 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,326,000 after acquiring an additional 114,362 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 19.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,646,393 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,353,000 after acquiring an additional 263,065 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 14.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,275,461 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,261,000 after acquiring an additional 161,897 shares during the period. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 12.7% in the second quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,020,867 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,021,000 after acquiring an additional 114,977 shares during the period. 90.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ChannelAdvisor Company Profile

ChannelAdvisor Corp. provides software as a service solution. It enables the retailer and branded manufacturer customers to integrate, manage and optimize their merchandise sales across hundreds of online channels. Its customers utilize platform to connect with new and existing sources of demand for their products through channels such as Amazon, eBay, Facebook, Google and Walmart.

