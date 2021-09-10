Charles Stanley Group PLC (LON:CAY) Insider Paul Abberley Acquires 30 Shares

Charles Stanley Group PLC (LON:CAY) insider Paul Abberley bought 30 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 511 ($6.68) per share, with a total value of £153.30 ($200.29).

Paul Abberley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 13th, Paul Abberley bought 29 shares of Charles Stanley Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 507 ($6.62) per share, with a total value of £147.03 ($192.10).

On Friday, July 9th, Paul Abberley purchased 43 shares of Charles Stanley Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 348 ($4.55) per share, for a total transaction of £149.64 ($195.51).

CAY stock traded down GBX 2.50 ($0.03) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 510 ($6.66). 10,750 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,696. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 449.48 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 368.30. Charles Stanley Group PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 218 ($2.85) and a 52-week high of GBX 517 ($6.75). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.85, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of £265.88 million and a PE ratio of 25.35.

CAY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 406 ($5.30) price target on shares of Charles Stanley Group in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 380 ($4.96) price target on shares of Charles Stanley Group in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 380 ($4.96) price target on shares of Charles Stanley Group in a research note on Monday, July 12th.

Charles Stanley Group Company Profile

Charles Stanley Group PLC provides wealth management services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three divisions: Investment Management Services, Financial Planning, and Charles Stanley Direct. The Investment Management Services division offers discretionary, advisory, and execution-only services to private clients, trusts, charities, and companies.

