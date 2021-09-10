Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Acquired by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 74.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,101 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,138 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $28,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zevin Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 68,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,405,000 after purchasing an additional 9,064 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 412,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,241,000 after purchasing an additional 51,164 shares in the last quarter. BP PLC raised its stake in Charter Communications by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter. BP PLC now owns 28,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,865,000 after acquiring an additional 11,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cryder Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in Charter Communications by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cryder Capital Partners LLP now owns 281,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,276,000 after acquiring an additional 47,226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on CHTR. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $787.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $750.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $770.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $775.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $808.57.

CHTR opened at $785.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $572.46 and a 52-week high of $825.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $761.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $694.29. The company has a market cap of $144.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.01.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.48. Charter Communications had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.63 earnings per share. Charter Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 21.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO John Bickham sold 14,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.13, for a total value of $9,849,428.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 7,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $764.94, for a total transaction of $5,548,874.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

Read More: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.