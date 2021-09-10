ChartEx (CHART) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $38,974.00

ChartEx (CURRENCY:CHART) traded up 17.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. One ChartEx coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0250 or 0.00000056 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ChartEx has traded down 15.5% against the U.S. dollar. ChartEx has a total market cap of $499,990.01 and $38,974.00 worth of ChartEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002221 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002345 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.57 or 0.00063434 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.17 or 0.00124700 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $81.11 or 0.00180087 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,070.83 or 1.00067824 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,176.89 or 0.07053435 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003002 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $376.53 or 0.00835974 BTC.

About ChartEx

ChartEx’s genesis date was May 25th, 2018. ChartEx’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 coins. ChartEx’s official message board is medium.com/@chartexpro . ChartEx’s official Twitter account is @betonchart and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ChartEx is chartex.pro

According to CryptoCompare, “Bet on Chart is a football betting platform powered by blockchain, where players can make in-play bets and follow the match at the same time. Every match is represented by a live chart, and the betting process is very similar to financial trading, players only need to predict where the chart is going to be within a certain time frame. BetOnChart (CHART) is an Ethereum-based token that serves as an in-game currency on the betting platform. “

Buying and Selling ChartEx

