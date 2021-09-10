ChatCoin (CHAT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.76 Million

ChatCoin (CURRENCY:CHAT) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. During the last week, ChatCoin has traded 20.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. ChatCoin has a market cap of $1.76 million and approximately $47,190.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ChatCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45,455.08 or 0.99976004 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.19 or 0.00066391 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00008332 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.44 or 0.00082355 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001703 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001304 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00007129 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002239 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00005960 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000142 BTC.

About ChatCoin

ChatCoin (CRYPTO:CHAT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 7th, 2017. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. The official website for ChatCoin is www.openchat.co

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenChat is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to trade (buy/sell), store and monitor their digital assets as well as to access the platform blockchain-based chat protocol named BIMP, which will provide users with the features to communicate between them in a tokenized ecosystem. The CHAT token is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. It is the platform native token that will allow users to exchange value, it can also be used to purchase available goods and services. “

ChatCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChatCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChatCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ChatCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

