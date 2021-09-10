ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.76 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) will announce sales of $9.76 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for ChemoCentryx’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $34.04 million and the lowest is $2.50 million. ChemoCentryx reported sales of $5.09 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 91.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that ChemoCentryx will report full-year sales of $39.40 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $19.67 million to $86.59 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $66.74 million, with estimates ranging from $20.00 million to $133.67 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow ChemoCentryx.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.01). ChemoCentryx had a negative net margin of 568.54% and a negative return on equity of 33.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 96.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

CCXI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised ChemoCentryx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $17.00 target price (down previously from $57.00) on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $51.00 target price (down previously from $120.00) on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price target (down previously from $84.00) on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on ChemoCentryx from $79.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.88.

ChemoCentryx stock opened at $15.99 on Friday. ChemoCentryx has a 52 week low of $9.53 and a 52 week high of $70.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.86. The company has a quick ratio of 5.73, a current ratio of 5.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.03 and a beta of 1.46.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ChemoCentryx during the 3rd quarter valued at $423,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ChemoCentryx in the 1st quarter worth $118,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 106.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 3,964 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 97,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,988,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 110,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,672,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

About ChemoCentryx

ChemoCentryx, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company engages in the development and commercialization of medicines. It focuses on inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer. Its drug candidates such as Avacopan and CCX140, selectively blocks a specific chemoattractant receptor, leaving the rest of the immune system intact.

