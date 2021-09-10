ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.76 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) will announce sales of $9.76 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for ChemoCentryx’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $34.04 million and the lowest is $2.50 million. ChemoCentryx reported sales of $5.09 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 91.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.
On average, analysts expect that ChemoCentryx will report full-year sales of $39.40 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $19.67 million to $86.59 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $66.74 million, with estimates ranging from $20.00 million to $133.67 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow ChemoCentryx.
ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.01). ChemoCentryx had a negative net margin of 568.54% and a negative return on equity of 33.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 96.3% compared to the same quarter last year.
ChemoCentryx stock opened at $15.99 on Friday. ChemoCentryx has a 52 week low of $9.53 and a 52 week high of $70.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.86. The company has a quick ratio of 5.73, a current ratio of 5.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.03 and a beta of 1.46.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ChemoCentryx during the 3rd quarter valued at $423,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ChemoCentryx in the 1st quarter worth $118,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 106.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 3,964 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 97,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,988,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 110,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,672,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.
About ChemoCentryx
ChemoCentryx, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company engages in the development and commercialization of medicines. It focuses on inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer. Its drug candidates such as Avacopan and CCX140, selectively blocks a specific chemoattractant receptor, leaving the rest of the immune system intact.
Further Reading: How to invest in blue-chip stocks
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ChemoCentryx (CCXI)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for ChemoCentryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChemoCentryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.