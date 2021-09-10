ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.76 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) will post sales of $9.76 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for ChemoCentryx’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $34.04 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.50 million. ChemoCentryx posted sales of $5.09 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 91.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ChemoCentryx will report full-year sales of $39.40 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $19.67 million to $86.59 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $66.74 million, with estimates ranging from $20.00 million to $133.67 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow ChemoCentryx.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.01). ChemoCentryx had a negative net margin of 568.54% and a negative return on equity of 33.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 96.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CCXI. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 target price (down from $84.00) on shares of ChemoCentryx in a report on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price (down from $57.00) on shares of ChemoCentryx in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective (down from $120.00) on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on ChemoCentryx from $79.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised ChemoCentryx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.88.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCXI. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in ChemoCentryx by 120.5% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 144,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after buying an additional 79,245 shares in the last quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC raised its position in ChemoCentryx by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 175,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 388,061 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,197,000 after acquiring an additional 35,607 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ChemoCentryx in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $254,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 107,064.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 14,989 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CCXI opened at $15.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.03 and a beta of 1.46. ChemoCentryx has a one year low of $9.53 and a one year high of $70.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.73 and a quick ratio of 5.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.86.

ChemoCentryx, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company engages in the development and commercialization of medicines. It focuses on inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer. Its drug candidates such as Avacopan and CCX140, selectively blocks a specific chemoattractant receptor, leaving the rest of the immune system intact.

