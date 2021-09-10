ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.76 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) will post sales of $9.76 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for ChemoCentryx’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $34.04 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.50 million. ChemoCentryx posted sales of $5.09 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 91.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that ChemoCentryx will report full-year sales of $39.40 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $19.67 million to $86.59 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $66.74 million, with estimates ranging from $20.00 million to $133.67 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow ChemoCentryx.
ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.01). ChemoCentryx had a negative net margin of 568.54% and a negative return on equity of 33.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 96.3% compared to the same quarter last year.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCXI. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in ChemoCentryx by 120.5% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 144,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after buying an additional 79,245 shares in the last quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC raised its position in ChemoCentryx by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 175,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 388,061 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,197,000 after acquiring an additional 35,607 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ChemoCentryx in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $254,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 107,064.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 14,989 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ CCXI opened at $15.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.03 and a beta of 1.46. ChemoCentryx has a one year low of $9.53 and a one year high of $70.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.73 and a quick ratio of 5.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.86.
ChemoCentryx Company Profile
ChemoCentryx, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company engages in the development and commercialization of medicines. It focuses on inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer. Its drug candidates such as Avacopan and CCX140, selectively blocks a specific chemoattractant receptor, leaving the rest of the immune system intact.
Further Reading: Trade Deficit
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ChemoCentryx (CCXI)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for ChemoCentryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChemoCentryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.