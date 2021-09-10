Chenming Hu Sells 4,000 Shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Stock

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Director Chenming Hu sold 4,000 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $560,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Chenming Hu also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Ambarella alerts:

On Wednesday, September 1st, Chenming Hu sold 4,000 shares of Ambarella stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $480,000.00.

NASDAQ AMBA traded up $1.98 during trading on Friday, reaching $148.32. 1,181,881 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 570,367. Ambarella, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.35 and a fifty-two week high of $149.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of -110.69 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.68.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.10. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 9.83% and a negative net margin of 17.76%. The firm had revenue of $79.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.91 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 58.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ambarella, Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Ambarella in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Ambarella from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Bank of America reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Ambarella in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Cowen lifted their price target on Ambarella from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Ambarella from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.15.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMBA. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Ambarella during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 10,563.2% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 9,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.50% of the company’s stock.

About Ambarella

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

Further Reading: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.