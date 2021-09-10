Chi Gastoken (CHI) Price Reaches $0.35 on Major Exchanges

Chi Gastoken (CURRENCY:CHI) traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. One Chi Gastoken coin can currently be bought for $0.35 or 0.00000768 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Chi Gastoken has traded down 19.3% against the U.S. dollar. Chi Gastoken has a total market capitalization of $296,096.63 and $79,505.00 worth of Chi Gastoken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000049 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded up 84% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000098 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000557 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded down 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000800 BTC.

Chi Gastoken Profile

Chi Gastoken is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2018. Chi Gastoken’s total supply is 1,155,019 coins and its circulating supply is 853,394 coins. Chi Gastoken’s official website is 1inch.exchange/# . Chi Gastoken’s official Twitter account is @XAYA_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Chi Gastoken is medium.com/@1inch.exchange/1inch-introduces-chi-gastoken-d0bd5bb0f92b

According to CryptoCompare, “1inch exchange is a hackathon project which was presented at ETHNewYork in 2019. The project was created and developed by Sergej Kunz (co-founder & CEO) and Anton Bukov (co-founder & CTO). 1inch exchange is a DEX aggregator that executes a swap of tokens at the best price in one single transaction. It is a commonplace that a core problem of all DEXes (decentralized exchanges) is lack of liquidity due to the fact that DEXes is a relatively new concept. First of all, 1inch DEX aggregator is addressing the liquidity problem thus facilitating mass adoption. The optimizing algorithm splits up the trade across different exchanges. This allows you to have the most efficient way to exercise a transaction. 1inch protocol sources liquidity from a broad range of DEXes which truly makes it a single entry point to DeFi (decentralized finance) trading and creates an ecosystem experience. Chi Gastoken (CHI) is the native Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency of the 1inch exchange, facilitating transactions on the Ethereum blockchain. “

