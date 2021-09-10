Chimpion (BNANA) Price Reaches $2.89 on Major Exchanges

Chimpion (CURRENCY:BNANA) traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. One Chimpion coin can currently be bought for $2.89 or 0.00006496 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Chimpion has traded down 13.4% against the U.S. dollar. Chimpion has a total market capitalization of $91.69 million and $839,505.00 worth of Chimpion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002249 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.82 or 0.00058040 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $71.44 or 0.00160587 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002865 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002246 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00014245 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000381 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.86 or 0.00042384 BTC.

Chimpion Profile

Chimpion is a coin. Chimpion’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,727,387 coins. The official website for Chimpion is www.chimpion.io . The Reddit community for Chimpion is https://reddit.com/r/Chimpion . Chimpion’s official Twitter account is @chimpionio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The latest initiative of the Chimpion ecosystem, Chimpion Springboard is a staking platform that enables individuals to stake their Chimpion Tokens into profitable e-commerce businesses. These businesses are given access to the crypto e-commerce platform and premium services. Following the vesting period, those who have staked the store can withdraw their Chimpion Tokens and keep the additional rewards they have collected. “

Chimpion Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chimpion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chimpion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chimpion using one of the exchanges listed above.

