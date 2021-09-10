Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.25 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) will post $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Choice Hotels International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.42 and the lowest is $1.04. Choice Hotels International posted earnings of $0.66 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 89.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Choice Hotels International will report full-year earnings of $3.81 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.48 to $4.11. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.34 to $5.03. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Choice Hotels International.

Get Choice Hotels International alerts:

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.31. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 683.02%. The company had revenue of $278.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.86 million.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CHH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.00.

Shares of NYSE CHH traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $119.27. The company had a trading volume of 143,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,834. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.10, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.34. Choice Hotels International has a 12 month low of $82.59 and a 12 month high of $123.77. The firm has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.19, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.49.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Choice Hotels International’s payout ratio is 40.54%.

In related news, insider Elizabeth A. Redmond sold 3,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.28, for a total value of $402,938.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,694,384.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John P. Tague sold 536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.07, for a total transaction of $60,605.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,082,966.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,290 shares of company stock valued at $1,342,062. Company insiders own 21.15% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 1.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 11.3% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 2.4% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 4,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 28.6% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 0.9% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 58.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International, Inc engages in the franchising and operations of hotels. It operates through Hotel Franchising, and Corporate and Other segments. The Hotel Franchising segment refers to the hotel franchising operations consisting of the company’s several hotel brands. The Corporate and Other segment deals with hotel revenues and rental income related to office building owned by the company.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Choice Hotels International (CHH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Hotels International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Hotels International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.