Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Holdings Raised by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 47.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,056 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $11,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,002,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,281,000 after purchasing an additional 37,544 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its stake in Chubb by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Chubb by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 83,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,241,000 after buying an additional 9,299 shares during the last quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Chubb by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC now owns 37,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,966,000 after buying an additional 2,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its stake in Chubb by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 798,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,925,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $231.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $142.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a report on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.06.

Shares of CB stock opened at $181.08 on Friday. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $111.93 and a 12-month high of $187.90. The company has a market capitalization of $79.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $174.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.82.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.61. Chubb had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The company had revenue of $9.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.56) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 12.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.78%.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, July 19th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 10,140 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,825,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 30,000 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.61, for a total transaction of $5,598,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 144,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,908,602.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,188 shares of company stock valued at $10,920,772. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

