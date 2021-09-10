Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $102.64 Million

Brokerages expect Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) to announce sales of $102.64 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Chuy’s’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $99.06 million to $104.34 million. Chuy’s posted sales of $82.03 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Chuy’s will report full year sales of $398.75 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $393.29 million to $403.42 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $448.18 million, with estimates ranging from $440.71 million to $458.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Chuy’s.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14. Chuy’s had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 12.49%.

CHUY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Chuy’s from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Chuy’s from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Chuy’s from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Chuy’s in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chuy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.63.

Shares of NASDAQ CHUY opened at $30.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.18 and a 200 day moving average of $39.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $605.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.79 and a beta of 2.17. Chuy’s has a 12-month low of $18.73 and a 12-month high of $49.99.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 3.5% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,258 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Chuy’s by 0.7% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,455 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Chuy’s by 4.2% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,870 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Chuy’s by 5.1% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,823 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in Chuy’s by 1.7% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 36,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 99.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chuy’s Company Profile

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of full-service restaurants serving a distinct menu of authentic Mexican and Tex-Mex inspired food. Its menu includes enchiladas, fajitas, rellenos, tacos, burritos, combination platters and daily specials, complemented by a variety of appetizers, soups, and salads.

