Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $102.64 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) will report $102.64 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Chuy’s’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $104.34 million and the lowest is $99.06 million. Chuy’s reported sales of $82.03 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Chuy’s will report full year sales of $398.75 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $393.29 million to $403.42 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $448.18 million, with estimates ranging from $440.71 million to $458.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Chuy’s.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14. Chuy’s had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 12.49%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CHUY. TheStreet downgraded shares of Chuy’s from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Chuy’s from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Chuy’s in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chuy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Chuy’s from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.63.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Chuy’s by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,218,821 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $142,656,000 after purchasing an additional 125,811 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Chuy’s by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,341,318 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $49,977,000 after purchasing an additional 25,195 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Chuy’s by 1.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 945,708 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,237,000 after acquiring an additional 15,890 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in Chuy’s by 0.3% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 791,825 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,094,000 after acquiring an additional 2,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Chuy’s by 7.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 631,457 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $23,528,000 after acquiring an additional 43,823 shares during the last quarter. 99.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CHUY opened at $30.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.18 and a 200 day moving average of $39.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $605.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.79 and a beta of 2.17. Chuy’s has a 12-month low of $18.73 and a 12-month high of $49.99.

Chuy's Company Profile

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of full-service restaurants serving a distinct menu of authentic Mexican and Tex-Mex inspired food. Its menu includes enchiladas, fajitas, rellenos, tacos, burritos, combination platters and daily specials, complemented by a variety of appetizers, soups, and salads.

