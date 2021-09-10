CIBC Boosts The North West (TSE:NWC) Price Target to C$39.00

The North West (TSE:NWC) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at CIBC to C$39.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.54% from the stock’s previous close.

NWC has been the topic of several other reports. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of The North West from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of The North West from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

NWC stock traded up C$0.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$35.28. 178,760 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 125,474. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.98, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The North West has a fifty-two week low of C$28.58 and a fifty-two week high of C$37.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$35.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$35.44.

The North West (TSE:NWC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported C$0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$550.99 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that The North West will post 2.5299999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About The North West

The North West Company Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of food and everyday products and services to rural communities and urban neighborhood markets in Canada, Alaska, the South Pacific, and the Caribbean. The company's Canadian operations comprise 118 Northern stores, which offers food, financial services, and general merchandise; 5 NorthMart stores that provides fresh foods, apparel, and health products and services; 25 Quickstop convenience stores that provides ready-to-eat foods, and fuel and related services; 5 Giant Tiger junior discount stores, which offers family fashion, household products, and food; 2 Valu Lots discount center and direct-to-customer food distribution outlet; 2 Pharmacy and Convenience stores; 1 Solo Market store for rural market; and 1 North West Company motorsports dealership offering sales, service, parts and accessories for Ski-doo, Honda, Can-am and other premier brands.

