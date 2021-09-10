CIBC Raises The North West (TSE:NWC) Price Target to C$39.00

The North West (TSE:NWC) had its price target lifted by analysts at CIBC to C$39.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.54% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on NWC. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on The North West from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. TD Securities increased their price objective on The North West from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

TSE:NWC traded up C$0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$35.28. The stock had a trading volume of 178,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,474. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$35.93 and its 200 day moving average is C$35.44. The North West has a fifty-two week low of C$28.58 and a fifty-two week high of C$37.82. The stock has a market cap of C$1.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.98, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

The North West (TSE:NWC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported C$0.65 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$550.99 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that The North West will post 2.5299999 EPS for the current year.

About The North West

The North West Company Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of food and everyday products and services to rural communities and urban neighborhood markets in Canada, Alaska, the South Pacific, and the Caribbean. The company's Canadian operations comprise 118 Northern stores, which offers food, financial services, and general merchandise; 5 NorthMart stores that provides fresh foods, apparel, and health products and services; 25 Quickstop convenience stores that provides ready-to-eat foods, and fuel and related services; 5 Giant Tiger junior discount stores, which offers family fashion, household products, and food; 2 Valu Lots discount center and direct-to-customer food distribution outlet; 2 Pharmacy and Convenience stores; 1 Solo Market store for rural market; and 1 North West Company motorsports dealership offering sales, service, parts and accessories for Ski-doo, Honda, Can-am and other premier brands.

