CIBC Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR)

Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) (NYSE:EXK)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by equities researchers at CIBC in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$8.25 price target on the stock. CIBC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 41.75% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver to C$5.75 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Pi Financial increased their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$5.80 to C$6.30 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$6.75 price target on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Endeavour Silver presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$7.01.

EDR stock traded down C$0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$5.82. 107,580 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 637,698. The company has a current ratio of 5.10, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71. Endeavour Silver has a 52-week low of C$4.00 and a 52-week high of C$9.32. The company has a market cap of C$992.08 million and a P/E ratio of 19.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$6.20 and its 200-day moving average is C$7.07.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Compas mine in Zacatecas.

