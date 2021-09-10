CIBC Reiterates Outperform Rating for Enghouse Systems (TSE:ENGH)

Enghouse Systems (TSE:ENGH)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by CIBC in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$69.00 price objective on the stock. CIBC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.47% from the stock’s previous close.

ENGH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Enghouse Systems from C$67.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$70.00 target price on shares of Enghouse Systems in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$65.00 target price on shares of Enghouse Systems in a report on Friday, September 3rd.

Shares of Enghouse Systems stock traded down C$1.89 on Friday, reaching C$60.28. 151,691 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,853. Enghouse Systems has a one year low of C$48.87 and a one year high of C$76.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$58.27 and a 200 day moving average of C$57.20.

Enghouse Systems Limited develops enterprise software solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group. The Interactive Management Group segment provides customer interaction software and services to facilitate remote work, enhance customer service, increase efficiency, and manage customer communications across various types of interactions, including voice, email, web chats, text, and video.

