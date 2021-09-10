Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cinedigm had a negative return on equity of 1,983.74% and a negative net margin of 199.94%.

Shares of CIDM opened at $2.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Cinedigm has a 12 month low of $0.45 and a 12 month high of $2.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.46. The firm has a market cap of $369.16 million, a P/E ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 1.77.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cinedigm stock. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cinedigm Corp. (NASDAQ:CIDM) by 59.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 382,998 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 143,447 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.23% of Cinedigm worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners lifted their price target on Cinedigm from $3.00 to $3.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

Cinedigm Company Profile

Cinedigm Corp. is an independent streaming entertainment company, which engages in the marketing and distribution of movie, television, and other short form content managing a library of distribution rights. It operates through the segments; Cinema Equipment Business, and Content and Entertainment Business (CEG).

