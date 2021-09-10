Cipher Reaches Market Capitalization of $72,195.33 (CPR)

Cipher (CURRENCY:CPR) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. Cipher has a total market capitalization of $72,195.33 and approximately $1,313.00 worth of Cipher was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Cipher has traded 39.8% lower against the dollar. One Cipher coin can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

HEX (HEX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001053 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $372.84 or 0.00815650 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000240 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000074 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001461 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $549.24 or 0.01201573 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003745 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Cipher is a coin. Cipher’s total supply is 1,080,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,283,402 coins. Cipher’s official Twitter account is @ciphertoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cipher’s official website is ciphercryptotech.org

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cipher directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cipher should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cipher using one of the exchanges listed above.

