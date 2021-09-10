CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.58 Per Share

Brokerages expect CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) to report earnings of $0.58 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for CIRCOR International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.57 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.58. CIRCOR International posted earnings per share of $0.36 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 61.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that CIRCOR International will report full-year earnings of $2.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.21. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $2.87. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow CIRCOR International.

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. CIRCOR International had a negative net margin of 12.42% and a positive return on equity of 16.23%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CIRCOR International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CIR. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CIRCOR International by 10.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 345,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,030,000 after buying an additional 32,178 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC raised its position in shares of CIRCOR International by 18.9% in the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 77,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after buying an additional 12,361 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of CIRCOR International in the second quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of CIRCOR International in the first quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in CIRCOR International during the first quarter worth approximately $223,000. 95.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CIR opened at $33.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The stock has a market cap of $681.11 million, a P/E ratio of -7.08 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.40. CIRCOR International has a 12-month low of $24.75 and a 12-month high of $43.20.

About CIRCOR International

CIRCOR International, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical flow control products and services for the Industrial and Aerospace & Defense markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Industrial. The Aerospace and Defense segment is a diversified flow control technology platform.

