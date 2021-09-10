CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.58 Per Share

Brokerages expect CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) to report earnings of $0.58 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for CIRCOR International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.57 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.58. CIRCOR International posted earnings per share of $0.36 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 61.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.
On average, analysts expect that CIRCOR International will report full-year earnings of $2.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.21. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $2.87. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow CIRCOR International.
CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. CIRCOR International had a negative net margin of 12.42% and a positive return on equity of 16.23%.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CIR. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CIRCOR International by 10.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 345,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,030,000 after buying an additional 32,178 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC raised its position in shares of CIRCOR International by 18.9% in the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 77,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after buying an additional 12,361 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of CIRCOR International in the second quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of CIRCOR International in the first quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in CIRCOR International during the first quarter worth approximately $223,000. 95.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of CIR opened at $33.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The stock has a market cap of $681.11 million, a P/E ratio of -7.08 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.40. CIRCOR International has a 12-month low of $24.75 and a 12-month high of $43.20.
About CIRCOR International
CIRCOR International, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical flow control products and services for the Industrial and Aerospace & Defense markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Industrial. The Aerospace and Defense segment is a diversified flow control technology platform.
See Also: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CIRCOR International (CIR)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for CIRCOR International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIRCOR International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.