Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-four analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.62.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. DZ Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday.

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.99, for a total value of $186,319.49. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 105,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,717,541. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.52, for a total transaction of $234,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,512 shares of company stock valued at $3,986,402 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the second quarter valued at about $1,003,475,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 161.1% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 21,162,770 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,094,329,000 after buying an additional 13,057,642 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 35.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 44,857,692 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,319,591,000 after acquiring an additional 11,791,493 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 334,979,843 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,321,808,000 after acquiring an additional 7,282,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 35.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 26,114,890 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,384,088,000 after acquiring an additional 6,840,387 shares in the last quarter. 71.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cisco Systems stock opened at $58.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $246.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.44, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Cisco Systems has a 1 year low of $35.28 and a 1 year high of $60.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.96.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.04 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

