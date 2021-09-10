Citadel (CTL) Price Down 10.2% Over Last Week

Citadel (CURRENCY:CTL) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 10th. One Citadel coin can now be purchased for about $0.0058 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. Citadel has a total market capitalization of $63,709.41 and approximately $6.00 worth of Citadel was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Citadel has traded down 10.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Citadel Coin Profile

Citadel (CTL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 31st, 2018. Citadel’s total supply is 10,969,269 coins. The official website for Citadel is citadelplatform.io. Citadel’s official Twitter account is @Citadel_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Citadel is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency, like Bitcoin. It is a rebrand from the Bitcedi project which was a fork from digitalnote based on CryptoNote and anonymous technology and updated with a unique untraceable encrypted messaging system and blockchain based deposits. Nobody owns or controls Bitcedi, it uses peer-to-peer technology and fair ASIC-resistant PoW mining process to operate with no central authority.Citadel is a community-driven cryptocurrency, easy to mine, meant to be widely accepted by merchants, consumers and the normal day to day person without any hassle. “

Citadel Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Citadel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Citadel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Citadel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

