Civitas Reaches One Day Volume of $43.00 (CIV)

Civitas (CURRENCY:CIV) traded 6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. During the last week, Civitas has traded 9.3% lower against the dollar. Civitas has a market cap of $94,190.29 and $43.00 worth of Civitas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Civitas coin can currently be bought for about $0.0114 or 0.00000025 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000757 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.55 or 0.00016528 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001165 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001319 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 21.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000115 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 171% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0795 or 0.00000174 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Helix (HLIX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Civitas Coin Profile

CIV is a coin. Civitas’ total supply is 8,244,201 coins. The official website for Civitas is civitascoin.com . Civitas’ official Twitter account is @CivitasCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Civitas Coin Trading

