Civitas Social Housing (LON:CSH) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $99.60

Civitas Social Housing Plc (LON:CSH) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 99.60 ($1.30) and last traded at GBX 100.08 ($1.31), with a volume of 462362 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 100.60 ($1.31).

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Liberum Capital increased their price objective on Civitas Social Housing from GBX 118 ($1.54) to GBX 123 ($1.61) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 125 ($1.63) price objective on shares of Civitas Social Housing in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.36, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of £623.32 million and a P/E ratio of 17.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 113.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 113.03.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.39 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This is a positive change from Civitas Social Housing’s previous dividend of $1.35. Civitas Social Housing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.93%.

Civitas Social Housing Company Profile (LON:CSH)

Civitas Social Housing PLC was the first Real Estate Investment Trust offering pure play exposure to social housing in England and Wales. The Company is advised by Civitas Housing Advisors Limited. The Company's Ordinary shares are listed on the premium listing segment of the Official List of the Financial Conduct Authority and were admitted to trading on the main market for listed securities of the London Stock Exchange in November 2016.

