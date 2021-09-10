Clarius Group LLC Has $31.15 Million Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Clarius Group LLC increased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 227,423 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 2.8% of Clarius Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $31,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 249,806,296 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $30,426,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829,212 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 70,334,083 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,591,308,000 after purchasing an additional 383,116 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Apple by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 68,455,408 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,375,653,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852,012 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 64,859,659 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,883,179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, H&H International Investment LLC increased its position in Apple by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. H&H International Investment LLC now owns 35,288,200 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,310,454,000 after acquiring an additional 7,186,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AAPL shares. UBS Group set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. New Street Research cut shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.77.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total value of $2,171,893.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total transaction of $2,480,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 324,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,292,285.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,418,317 shares of company stock worth $359,229,278. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AAPL opened at $154.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.55 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.15, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.20. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.10 and a 1-year high of $157.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.48 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Apple’s payout ratio is 26.83%.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

