Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) Shares Gap Down to $26.38

Shares of Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $26.38, but opened at $24.90. Clarivate shares last traded at $25.00, with a volume of 102,199 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Clarivate from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Clarivate in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clarivate from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.17.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $15.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.46, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.96.

In other Clarivate news, major shareholder Corp Onex sold 10,562,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total value of $266,395,884.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Richard Hanks sold 124,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $3,231,722.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 140,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,662,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 11,276,827 shares of company stock valued at $284,958,454 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 21.95% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Clarivate during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Clarivate during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Clarivate during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Clarivate during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new position in Clarivate during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $240,000. 71.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT)

Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of trusted insights and analytics to accelerate the pace of innovation. It operates through the Science and Intellectual Property segments. The Science segment comprises the academic and life science product lines. The Intellectual Property segment includes patent, trademark, domain, and IP management product lines.

