Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.40.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Clarivate from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Clarivate in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clarivate from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of CLVT stock opened at $26.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.53. Clarivate has a 52 week low of $20.82 and a 52 week high of $34.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.67 and a 200-day moving average of $25.96.

In other news, Director Blucher Sheryl G. Von sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $13,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,795,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,670,546. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Jeff Roy sold 89,648 shares of Clarivate stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $2,330,848.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 127,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,319,628. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 11,276,827 shares of company stock valued at $284,958,454 in the last ninety days. 21.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Clarivate during the second quarter worth about $201,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Clarivate in the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Clarivate in the second quarter valued at approximately $219,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in Clarivate in the second quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new stake in Clarivate in the second quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.58% of the company’s stock.

About Clarivate

Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of trusted insights and analytics to accelerate the pace of innovation. It operates through the Science and Intellectual Property segments. The Science segment comprises the academic and life science product lines. The Intellectual Property segment includes patent, trademark, domain, and IP management product lines.

