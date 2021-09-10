Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) Shares Gap Down to $9.31

Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $9.31, but opened at $9.03. Clover Health Investments shares last traded at $9.03, with a volume of 126,390 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CLOV. Citigroup began coverage on Clover Health Investments in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Clover Health Investments from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Clover Health Investments from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Cowen began coverage on Clover Health Investments in a research note on Thursday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Finally, reduced their target price on Clover Health Investments from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Clover Health Investments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.17.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLOV. Greenoaks Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Clover Health Investments in the first quarter worth $728,265,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Clover Health Investments in the first quarter worth $38,875,000. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new stake in Clover Health Investments in the first quarter worth $37,800,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Clover Health Investments in the first quarter worth $15,717,000. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Clover Health Investments in the first quarter worth $10,322,000. 33.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clover Health Investments, Corp. operates as a Medicare Advantage insurer in the United States. The company through its software platform provides preferred provider organization and health maintenance organization health plans for Medicare-eligible consumers. Clover Health Investments, Corp. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee.

