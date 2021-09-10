Coca-Cola HBC AG (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Coca-Cola HBC AG (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.14.

CCHGY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coca-Cola HBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Coca-Cola HBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.14 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Coca-Cola HBC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of CCHGY stock opened at $34.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.24. Coca-Cola HBC has a 52 week low of $22.54 and a 52 week high of $39.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.56 and a beta of 1.27.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a $0.726 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.94%. Coca-Cola HBC’s payout ratio is currently 52.59%.

About Coca-Cola HBC

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, sale and distribution of non-alcoholic and ready-to-drink beverages. It operates through the following segments: Established Markets, Developing Markets, Emerging Markets. The Established Markets segment consists of Austria, Cyprus, Greece, Italy, Northern Ireland, the Republic of Ireland, and Switzerland.

