Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and fourteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $82.69.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. HSBC upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Societe Generale upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $76.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 52-week low of $65.36 and a 52-week high of $82.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.26. The company has a market capitalization of $40.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.15.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 9.65%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.07%.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, EVP Becky Schmitt sold 2,808 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.15, for a total transaction of $199,789.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,501,976.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 322.3% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. 89.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.