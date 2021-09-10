Coin Artist Trading 96.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days (COIN)

Coin Artist (CURRENCY:COIN) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 10th. One Coin Artist coin can currently be purchased for about $2.22 or 0.00004937 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Coin Artist has traded up 96.1% against the US dollar. Coin Artist has a market cap of $2.40 million and $47,188.00 worth of Coin Artist was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002224 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.43 or 0.00058735 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.84 or 0.00161901 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002851 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002222 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00014073 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000382 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.35 or 0.00042998 BTC.

About Coin Artist

COIN is a coin. Its genesis date was December 18th, 2017. Coin Artist’s total supply is 3,470,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,081,093 coins. Coin Artist’s official website is medium.com/@coin_artist_17801 . Coin Artist’s official Twitter account is @CoinvestHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin is a cross-chain P2P decentralized wallet, exchange, and assistant powered by atomic swap and artificial intelligence technology. The $COIN protocol and token are two central elements of the coin ecosystem. Built on Ethereum, the $COIN protocol is designed to provide the performance, scalability and supportability necessary for all applications and blockchain-related use cases. On the other hand, the $COIN token is a primary means of exchange used to pay for the execution of smart contracts, and for compensation to liquidity providers and stakers in the Coin ecosystem. It acts as a network access token which will enable holders to execute Coin smart, stake interest, execute governance rights, and more. “

Buying and Selling Coin Artist

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin Artist directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coin Artist should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Coin Artist using one of the exchanges listed above.

