CoinEx Token (CET) Market Cap Reaches $48.49 Million

CoinEx Token (CURRENCY:CET) traded down 5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. In the last seven days, CoinEx Token has traded down 14% against the dollar. CoinEx Token has a total market cap of $48.49 million and approximately $1.56 million worth of CoinEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CoinEx Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0684 or 0.00000154 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002249 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.82 or 0.00058040 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $71.44 or 0.00160587 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002865 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002246 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00014245 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000381 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.86 or 0.00042384 BTC.

CoinEx Token Coin Profile

CoinEx Token (CRYPTO:CET) is a coin. It launched on March 22nd, 2018. CoinEx Token’s total supply is 5,817,096,877 coins and its circulating supply is 708,633,582 coins. CoinEx Token’s official website is www.coinex.org . CoinEx Token’s official Twitter account is @coinexcom and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Issued in January 2018,CoinEx Token(CET)is the native token of CoinEx Chain. CoinEx Chain presents a public chain dedicated for the decentralized exchange (DEX) with the mainnet launched in November 2019 officially. CoinEx Chain aims to create a decentralized trading system (CoinEx DEX) which is governed by the community and operated with transparent trading rules and allows the users to control their own assets. Also, It will innovatively develop an enriched ecosystem with three public chains DEX Chain, Smart Chain, and Privacy Chain, three of which parallel each other. These three chains focus on trading, smart contracts, and privacy respectively to create a decentralized public chain ecosystem. “

CoinEx Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinEx Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinEx Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CoinEx Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

