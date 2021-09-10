Coldstack Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.77 Million (CLS)

Coldstack (CURRENCY:CLS) traded 14.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. During the last seven days, Coldstack has traded 18.2% lower against the US dollar. Coldstack has a total market cap of $3.77 million and approximately $327,581.00 worth of Coldstack was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Coldstack coin can now be bought for about $2.50 or 0.00005546 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002217 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002358 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.92 or 0.00064102 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.17 or 0.00124498 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.14 or 0.00179845 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,124.89 or 1.00015919 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,205.63 or 0.07105041 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003030 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $387.73 or 0.00859367 BTC.

About Coldstack

Coldstack’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,504,975 coins. Coldstack’s official Twitter account is @coldstack_io

Buying and Selling Coldstack

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coldstack directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coldstack should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Coldstack using one of the exchanges listed above.

