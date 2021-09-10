Colfax (NYSE:CFX) Stock Rating Lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) was downgraded by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a $51.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $53.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.67% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CFX. Argus upped their price objective on Colfax from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Colfax in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Colfax from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.90.

Shares of CFX opened at $46.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.19. Colfax has a 1 year low of $26.45 and a 1 year high of $50.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $985.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $920.17 million. Colfax had a return on equity of 7.06% and a net margin of 2.70%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Colfax will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Colfax news, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.41, for a total value of $3,330,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 380,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,907,242.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 151,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.01, for a total value of $7,422,368.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 455,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,334,249.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 391,446 shares of company stock worth $18,084,218 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CFX. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in Colfax by 6.6% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 86,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,774,000 after buying an additional 5,303 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Colfax by 16.1% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 42,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Colfax by 11.6% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 40,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 4,210 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colfax in the first quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Colfax by 1,455.3% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 2,087,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,471,000 after buying an additional 1,953,658 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Colfax Corp. operates as a diversified technology company. The firm provides orthopedic care and fabrication technology products and services to customers. It operates through the following segments: Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment develops, manufactures and distributes medical devices used for rehabilitation, pain management and physical therapy.

