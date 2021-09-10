Colfax (NYSE:CFX) Stock Rating Lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) was downgraded by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a $51.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $53.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.67% from the company’s current price.
Several other brokerages also recently commented on CFX. Argus upped their price objective on Colfax from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Colfax in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Colfax from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.90.
Shares of CFX opened at $46.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.19. Colfax has a 1 year low of $26.45 and a 1 year high of $50.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.91.
In other Colfax news, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.41, for a total value of $3,330,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 380,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,907,242.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 151,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.01, for a total value of $7,422,368.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 455,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,334,249.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 391,446 shares of company stock worth $18,084,218 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CFX. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in Colfax by 6.6% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 86,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,774,000 after buying an additional 5,303 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Colfax by 16.1% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 42,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Colfax by 11.6% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 40,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 4,210 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colfax in the first quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Colfax by 1,455.3% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 2,087,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,471,000 after buying an additional 1,953,658 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.
About Colfax
Colfax Corp. operates as a diversified technology company. The firm provides orthopedic care and fabrication technology products and services to customers. It operates through the following segments: Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment develops, manufactures and distributes medical devices used for rehabilitation, pain management and physical therapy.
